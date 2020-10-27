Jamie Foxx's Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36; Actor Says 'left A Hole In My Heart'

On October 26, actor Jamie Foxx confirmed the demise of his sister as he took to his social media handle and wrote a tribute for her. Along with a couple of pictures, he wrote, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive". Former Global Down Syndrome Foundation envoy DeOndra Dixon was 36.

DeOndra Dixon's death

The 52-year-old actor further added, "Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend (Chris Brown) a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome".

Along with a few broken heart emoticons, Foxx concluded his heartfelt tribute and wrote, "from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers". Scroll down to take a look.

As soon as the news of Jamie Foxx's sister's demise broke on social media, many from the actor's fans, followers and friends took to the comments section and paid last respect to Dixon. Actors such as Reese Witherspoon and Michael B. Jordan, among many others, were quick to respond to the news. Meanwhile, Foxx's model-daughter also extended prayers in the comments.

Jamie Foxx's sister with Down's syndrome

Born with Down syndrome to parents Louise Annette Dixon and step-father George Dixon in September 1984, Dixon was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. She began participating in the Special Olympics in the sixth grade. Dixon was presented with the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award by the organization in October 2009.

