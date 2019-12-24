Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry's Cute Chemistry In 'Put It All On Me' Music Video Is Adorable

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have made their very first music video together. The duo is seen showing off their killer dance moves in Ed Sheeran's latest music video for his latest single Put It All On Me. The music video also features Ella Mai, and the video celebrates love in all forms, from all around the world. As the video is duo's very first music video together, the couple is seen enjoying a chill morning in their London apartment. The duo is looking very cute and cosy, in the video. The two are also seen cheerfully dancing to his song in the kitchen as they cuddle and share a kiss.

The music video also features a mixture of real-life couples dancing together and having fun, from places around the world like Guatemala, New York, Dallas, Tanzania, the Pacific Northwest, California and Zanzibar. The video has an adorable caption that reads “Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the Castle on the Hill. A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks,”. The music video also disclosed that the duo got hitched in January 2019. The video follows a mixture of the happy couples and later Mai shows up at the end of the video dancing and meeting someone she just swiped right on.

The famous singer first met his ladylove Cherry at school when he was just 11, however, their relationship did not turn out to be romantic until the summer of 2015. The two finally reconnected and shared their first date at Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July feast. According to the reports, after dating for a couple of years, in January 2018, Sheeran disclosed that he had proposed Seaborn. And they finally married each other in January as per the video.

Check out the video here:

