The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ed Sheeran On How Being Fat-shamed Helped Him Lose Weight: I Was Called 'chunky'

Music

In 'Behind The Medal' podcast, Ed Sheeran went on to reveal how he was called 'fat' and trolled massively for his body weight. Read to know how he dealt with it

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
ed sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran released his new music album Put It All On Me (feat. Ella Mai) on December 23. The song has hit 1.4 million views within a day of its release. Sheeran never fails to woo his fans with his impressive songs and emotional musical notes. However, the popular star also has a thoughtful story hidden. In a recent podcast, Ed Sheeran shared that he was branded as 'fat' by online trolls that made him lose weight.

Ed Sheeran reveals how he was body-shamed 

Ed Sheeran, who has the hearts of millions with his soulful voice, went on to reveal how he dealt with body shaming in the past. In Behind The Medal podcast, the Photograph singer shared that he was called 'chunky' and 'fat' by trolls and meme-makers online. He also said that he went through all of those memes and decided to lose weight. Talking about his insecurities, he shared that when such things happened, his brain started thinking about it all the time. Additionally, he said that it all stemmed from other people's insecurities, as half of the people that would point out at him were probably fat themselves.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran's Top Romantic Numbers That Will Stay In Your Head On Loop

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Also Read | Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn dance their way into each other's heart for a new single

Sharing about how he made it through the years, Ed Sheeran said his wife Cherry constantly supported him through the thick and thin. She went on to plan a strict diet, he added. When quizzed about how his friends reacted to his body, he said that his friends called him ‘Two Dinners Teddy’.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran net worth makes him one of the top 100 richest singers in the world

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Also read | Daniel Craig wants Ed Sheeran to voice 'Bond 25' theme

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START