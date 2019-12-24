Ed Sheeran On How Being Fat-shamed Helped Him Lose Weight: I Was Called 'chunky'

Singer Ed Sheeran released his new music album Put It All On Me (feat. Ella Mai) on December 23. The song has hit 1.4 million views within a day of its release. Sheeran never fails to woo his fans with his impressive songs and emotional musical notes. However, the popular star also has a thoughtful story hidden. In a recent podcast, Ed Sheeran shared that he was branded as 'fat' by online trolls that made him lose weight.

Ed Sheeran reveals how he was body-shamed

Ed Sheeran, who has the hearts of millions with his soulful voice, went on to reveal how he dealt with body shaming in the past. In Behind The Medal podcast, the Photograph singer shared that he was called 'chunky' and 'fat' by trolls and meme-makers online. He also said that he went through all of those memes and decided to lose weight. Talking about his insecurities, he shared that when such things happened, his brain started thinking about it all the time. Additionally, he said that it all stemmed from other people's insecurities, as half of the people that would point out at him were probably fat themselves.

Sharing about how he made it through the years, Ed Sheeran said his wife Cherry constantly supported him through the thick and thin. She went on to plan a strict diet, he added. When quizzed about how his friends reacted to his body, he said that his friends called him ‘Two Dinners Teddy’.

