Mouni Roy Enjoys At The Beach In A Turquoise Backless Dress, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Amid the pandemic, actor Mouni Roy escaped for a quick trip to the Maldives. The actor has been enjoying her time abroad as she visits beaches and spends her time lazying around curled up with a book. Mouni Roy recently shared a slow-mo video of herself enjoying at the beach as she shimmered in a beautiful turquoise backless dress. Take a look at Mouni Roy's slow-mo video below:

Mouni Roy enjoys at the beach in a turquoise dress

Dressed in a turquoise backless dress with her hair let loose, Mouni Roy ran around the beach in the most dramatic way possible. The song Perfect by Ed Sheeran played in the background as she enjoyed herself. Along with the video, Mouni Roy, being an avid reader quoted a few lines by Jose Chaves in the caption. She wrote, "The ocean taught her to love and let go" (sic).

Mouni Roy is known to add perfect captions to her photos on Instagram. It did not come as a surprise when she put up this caption to her slow-mo post with the song by Ed Sheeran playing in the background. Mouni Roy's fans on Instagram were thrilled by her post and left several comments under the video. Some of Mouni Roy's fans called her 'beautiful' while many who could not express themselves through words left heart and love emojis under her picture. Check out some of Mouni Roy's fans comments below:

Fan Reactions to Mouni Roy's slow-mo video

On the professional front, Mouni Roy who was seen in Rajkummar Rao’s movie Made In China, will be next seen in the film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The upcoming film is an action fantasy fiction film which is expected to release in December this year. The film will explore the story of a young Telugu woman who falls in love with a man who comes from Karnataka. As her family finds a rich suitor for her, she runs away from home.

