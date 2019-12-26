Ed Sheeran Announces A Hiatus From Social Media After Non-stop Work

British singer Ed Sheeran has undoubtedly garnered global praise with his music. The singer-songwriter has delivered hits like Perfect and Thinking Out Loud which are evidently hits around the world. Now, Ed has announced that he will be taking a hiatus from work after working non-stop for two years. He posted a statement on his Instagram that he will be taking a break from music and social media.

Ed Sheeran to take a break from music and social media

The non-stop work Ed Sheeran had addressed in his post comes after the music icon wrapped his Divide tour. The tour ended this year and allowed Ed Sheeran to perform for over nine million fans globally. The Divide tour had kicked off back in March 2017, Ed Sheeran travelled across 50 countries and held over 270 shows. Sheeran also reportedly spent over 893 days on the road touring cities and countries.

Whilst being on the tour, Ed Sheeran also released an album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project which featured songs like South of The Border and Put It All On Me which topped the charts for several weeks. Ed was also named as the number one artist for the decade by the Offical Charts Company, having 12 number one singles and albums between 2010-2019. This won't be the first time Ed will be taking a hiatus from social media as he took his first break in 2015.

