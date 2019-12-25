Ed Sheeran's Songs That Make 'Perfect' Captions For Instagram Posts

Everyone loves a good Instagram caption for their pictures. Most of the time, however, it seems as though people end up having a writer's block over Insta captions and in the end just add random emojis. However, there are other ways to get creative with your captions - like song lyrics. Your upcoming posts can now have a wide range of lyrics from one of the famous artists: Ed Sheeran. Here are some of the lyrics from his famous songs which can be your Instagram captions.

For pictures with a partner

“Your love was handmade for somebody like me” – Shape of You

“Now I know I have met an angel in person and she looks perfect” – Perfect

“She is the sweetest thing that I know // You should see the way she holds me when the lights go low” – Hearts Don’t Break Around Here

For those deep philosophical posts

“I’m well aware of certain things that can destroy a man like me // but with that said give me one more” – Eraser

“So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself” – Save Myself

“Love could change the world in a moment - but what do I know?” – What Do I Know

For sentimental posts

“And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real // We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill” – Castle on the Hill

“But these people raised me and I can't wait to go home” – Castle on the Hill

“Dad always told me, “don't you cry when you're down” // But mum there's a tear every time that I blink” – Supermarket Flowers

When going through a heartbreak

“Promise that I will not take it personal, baby // If you're moving on with someone new” – Happier

“I could try to smile to hide the truth // I know I was happier with you” – Happier

“A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved” – Supermarket Flowers

