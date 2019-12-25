The Debate
Ed Sheeran's Songs That Make 'Perfect' Captions For Instagram Posts

Music

Ed Sheeran's songs that are perfect for your Instagram captions. Read on to know some special captions for your different feelings like romance or breakup.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
ed sheeran

Everyone loves a good Instagram caption for their pictures. Most of the time, however, it seems as though people end up having a writer's block over Insta captions and in the end just add random emojis. However, there are other ways to get creative with your captions - like song lyrics. Your upcoming posts can now have a wide range of lyrics from one of the famous artists: Ed Sheeran. Here are some of the lyrics from his famous songs which can be your Instagram captions.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Net Worth Makes Him One Of The Top 100 Richest Singers In The World

For pictures with a partner

  • “Your love was handmade for somebody like me” – Shape of You
  • “Now I know I have met an angel in person and she looks perfect” – Perfect
  • “She is the sweetest thing that I know // You should see the way she holds me when the lights go low” – Hearts Don’t Break Around Here

For those deep philosophical posts

  • “I’m well aware of certain things that can destroy a man like me // but with that said give me one more” – Eraser
  • “So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself” – Save Myself
  • “Love could change the world in a moment - but what do I know?” – What Do I Know

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran's Break-up Songs That Will Soothe Your Hurting Heart

For sentimental posts

  • “And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real // We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill” – Castle on the Hill
  • “But these people raised me and I can't wait to go home” – Castle on the Hill
  • “Dad always told me, “don't you cry when you're down” // But mum there's a tear every time that I blink” – Supermarket Flowers

When going through a heartbreak

  • “Promise that I will not take it personal, baby // If you're moving on with someone new” – Happier
  • “I could try to smile to hide the truth // I know I was happier with you” – Happier
  • “A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved” – Supermarket Flowers

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran's Top Romantic Numbers That Will Stay In Your Head On Loop

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran's Songs In Collaboration With Other Singers Which Were A Hit

 

 

