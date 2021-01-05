Eddie Izzard Defends JK Rowling On Controversy; Says 'I Don't Believe She's Transphobic'

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Eddie Izzard shared her thoughts on JK Rowling’s controversy about the trans community. JK Rowling penned a controversial essay sharing her views on gender, which is published on her website. Eddie said that she has followed the controversy and she doesn’t believe that the Harry Potter author is transphobic. Eddie recently announced that she is gender-fluid and identifies herself with pronouns such as she/her.

Eddie Izzard defends JK Rowling

In the interview, Eddie opened up about her opinion on the controversy. She said that she thinks that everyone needs to look at the things she has written about in her blog and that women have been through such incidents over history. She further added that trans people have been invisible and she hates the idea that everyone is fighting among themselves, but this cannot solve the problem. Eddie stated she doesn’t have answers and she is okay with people disagreeing with her.

Actor John Cleese reiterated his support for JK Rowling and retweeted that he is not interested in trans folks. He continued that he hopes that people treat the trans community better. John continued that he is currently focusing on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the British Press and the revelations about police brutality. Earlier, the British actor sparked outrage on Twitter while reinforcing his support for the Harry Potter author.

I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folks



I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly



Right now I'm more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality... https://t.co/y6l33FBQNL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

JK Rowling on trans women

JK Rowling has been criticised by netizens on Twitter for writing 3,800 words essay on her personal website. In the essay, Rowling revealed that she is a sexual assault and a domestic abuse survivor. The allegations had been reported previously several times, but the author apparently never confirmed it or opened up about it.

She further wrote that because of her traumatic experience, she also feels protective of her daughter from her first marriage. She wrote that she wants trans women, natal girls and women to be safe. The essay was slammed by an organisation named GLAAD and several Hollywood actors such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson of Harry Potter films. GLAAD President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Kate Ellies responded to the essay by calling it a ‘misinformed and dangerous missive about transgender people’.

