JK Rowling Refuses To Bow Down To Criticism For Her Recent Comment On Trans-people

Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, recently faced severe backlash after she made a comment on the difference between trans women and women. However, despite the backlash, JK Rowling said that she will not bow down to critics who slammed her for her comments. Moreover, the Harry Potter author also mentioned that she was concerned about the new trans activism movement. Her comments even drew the ire of Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe.

JK Rowling refuses to bow down to criticism

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Reveals The Family History Associated With Her Daughter Shiloh's Name

In her latest blogpost, JK Rowling said that she refused to bow down to a movement that she believed was doing demonstrable harm. She added that this new trans movement was seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and was offering cover to predators like few before it. The whole controversy started when JK Rowling criticized an opinion piece that used the term, “people who menstruate.” JK Rowling took to Twitter and wrote that the article should have just used the word "women".

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Popular Songs From Iconic Animated Movie 'Bolt'

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Many of JK Rowling's fans were enraged by her tweet and claimed that she was harming trans women with her statement. Members of the LGBTQ community slammed the Harry Potter author, telling her that her views on sex and gender was highly problematic to the trans community. Moreover, some fans pointed out that “people who menstruate” may not always refer to women.

Also Read | Gerard Butler's Survival Thriller 'Greenland' To Release In July

I know you know this because you have been told over and over and over again, but transgender men can menstruate. Non-binary people menstruate. I, a 37-year old woman with a uterus, have not menstruated in a decade.



Women are not defined by their periods. — Aleen 🚀 (@Aleen) June 6, 2020

And the additional irony of radfem discourse being like "we are not just menstruators, we are not defined by our reproductive system" and then turn right around and say "actually bIoLOgy we are defined by our genitals". The whiplash. I don't get it. — Shel 🦋 (@Shelbeany) June 11, 2020

I’m not a woman and I menstruate. My fiancé is a trans man and he used to mensturate. What’s the issue? — BLACK LIVES MATTER/ ABOLITION NOW (@TruckBisexual) June 7, 2020

Harry Potter and the transphobic author — Constanza Valdés C. (@conivaldesc) June 6, 2020

Hi @jk_rowling, using non-gendered language is about moving beyond the idea that woman = uterus.



Feminists were once mocked for wanting to change sexist language, but it’s now common to say firefighter instead of fireman. — Clue (@clue) June 7, 2020

In an interview with an entertainment portal, actor Eddie Redmayne disagreed with JK Rowling's tweets and stated that trans women were women, trans men were men and non-binary identities were valid.

In his own blog, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe slammed JK Rowling's comments and said that transgender women were women. He added that any statement to the contrary erased the identity and dignity of transgender people.

In her blog post, JK Rowling claimed that she stood alongside brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who were standing up for freedom of speech and thought. She also thanked them for fighting for the rights and safety of young gay kids, fragile teenagers, and women who were reliant on and wished to retain their single-sex spaces.

Also Read | Robert De Niro Opens Up About Raising Biracial Children, Says 'I Take Things For Granted'

[Promo from JK Rowling Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.