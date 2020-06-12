Last Updated:

JK Rowling Refuses To Bow Down To Criticism For Her Recent Comment On Trans-people

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling sticks to her guns and refuses to bow down to critics who called her anti-trans for her latest controversial tweets.

Written By
Siddharth Iyer
JK Rowling

Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, recently faced severe backlash after she made a comment on the difference between trans women and women. However, despite the backlash, JK Rowling said that she will not bow down to critics who slammed her for her comments. Moreover, the Harry Potter author also mentioned that she was concerned about the new trans activism movement. Her comments even drew the ire of Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe. 

JK Rowling refuses to bow down to criticism 

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Reveals The Family History Associated With Her Daughter Shiloh's Name

In her latest blogpost, JK Rowling said that she refused to bow down to a movement that she believed was doing demonstrable harm. She added that this new trans movement was seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and was offering cover to predators like few before it. The whole controversy started when JK Rowling criticized an opinion piece that used the term, “people who menstruate.” JK Rowling took to Twitter and wrote that the article should have just used the word "women". 

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Popular Songs From Iconic Animated Movie 'Bolt'

Many of JK Rowling's fans were enraged by her tweet and claimed that she was harming trans women with her statement. Members of the LGBTQ community slammed the Harry Potter author, telling her that her views on sex and gender was highly problematic to the trans community. Moreover, some fans pointed out that “people who menstruate” may not always refer to women. 

Also Read | Gerard Butler's Survival Thriller 'Greenland' To Release In July

In an interview with an entertainment portal, actor Eddie Redmayne disagreed with JK Rowling's tweets and stated that trans women were women, trans men were men and non-binary identities were valid.

In his own blog, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe slammed JK Rowling's comments and said that transgender women were women. He added that any statement to the contrary erased the identity and dignity of transgender people. 

In her blog post, JK Rowling claimed that she stood alongside brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who were standing up for freedom of speech and thought. She also thanked them for fighting for the rights and safety of young gay kids, fragile teenagers, and women who were reliant on and wished to retain their single-sex spaces. 

Also Read | Robert De Niro Opens Up About Raising Biracial Children, Says 'I Take Things For Granted'

[Promo from JK Rowling Instagram]

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all