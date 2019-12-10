'Jumanji: The Next Level' Actor Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Huawei Wedding

Recently, Dwayne Johnson was seen promoting his upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level at the popular Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show where he opened up about his wedding. The star said that he got married to his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian on August at 7 am in Hawaii. When asked about any specific reason behind the odd timings of the wedding, Dwayne commented that they wanted to get done with the vows earlier and enjoy Hawaii for the rest of the day.

Dwayne Johnson on getting married in Huawei

When Ellen DeGeneres asked The Rock about the odd timings of his marriage, the 47-year-old joked that it was because he had to work out after the wedding at 8 am, before adding he was only kidding. Revealing the actual reason why he got married early in the morning, Dwayne said that they wanted to get over with by 10-11 o’clock. This gives them a good time to enjoy and have brunch with the family. He added that in Hawaii, it was a beautiful time, with his ancestors watching over them during the truly magical wedding. His youngest daughters Jasmine and Tianna were the flower girls at the wedding.

#Jumanji Bells are here to spread some holiday cheer. Take the family all the way to theaters on December 13. 🎁 @Hulu pic.twitter.com/d3if1upEp1 — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) December 4, 2019

