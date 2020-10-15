'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Cast Was Seen In THESE Movies And Series As Well

The Haunting Of Bly Manor released on Netflix on October 9, 2020. It is the second part of the famous horror series The Haunting Of The Hill House. Several of Bly Manor’s cast had featured in The Haunting Of The Hill House. Hence, fans might recognise them from there. If one might be wondering where else have they seen The Haunting Of Bly Manor cast, this article will help them remember. Read ahead to know where else has The Haunting Of Bly Manor cast been spotted.

Other projects of The Haunting Of Bly Manor cast

Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton

Victoria Pedretti was also a part of The Haunting Of The Hill House. She played her part stunningly as Dani. Hence, it is not a surprise that the makers have brought her back for the sequel. Fans might also recognise Pedretti as Love from the thriller series You. She has also starred in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. She also featured in an episode of Amazing Stories where she played the character of Evelyn Porter.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint

Oliver Jackson-Cohen was loved by the audiences in both the horror series. He was also a part of the Leigh Whannell's 2020 adaptation of The Invisible Man. Oliver has also starred in the Emerald City and Dracula. He was also a part of the 2008 series Lark Rise to Candleford, playing the character of Philip White.

Amelie Bea Smith as Flora Wingrave

This young actor is just beginning her acting career. Before Bly Manor, Amelia was a part of the British soap opera EastEnders. Her major professional achievement is that she has lent her voice for the famous protagonist cartoon character Peppa of Peppa Pig.

Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave

Henry Thomas was also a part of both the horror instalments of the show. His performance in both is widely loved by the audience. He was also a part of the movie adaptation of the famous thriller writer Stephen King’s Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep. His best work so far is in the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

T'nia Miller as Hannah Grose

T’nia plays the character of the housekeeper of Bly Manor. Fans might recognise her from the Netflix series Sex Education as well. She has also starred in Years and Years, The Feed and in the 2018 movie Obey.

The story of The Haunting of Bly Manor revolves around a babysitter who is hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew. As they shift to their county house, the babysitter witnesses haunting events taking place inside the house. How the story unfolds further, is something one will have to watch the series for. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

