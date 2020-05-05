'Never Have I Ever' Dancer Joya Kazi Opens Up About 'Nagada Sang Dhol' Dance Sequence

Never Have I Ever that released recently on Netflix is being widely loved by fans all over the world. The fourth episode of the series features a dance number on the popular Bollywood song Nagada Sang Dhol. Recently, the choreographer and dancer in the Nagada Sang Dhol song sequence, Joya Kazi opened up about the challenges that she faced while choreographing the song during an interaction with an online portal.

Also Read | 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Highly-Anticipated By Fans, Confirmation From Netflix Awaited

Joya Kazi looks stunning in the song and she revealed the biggest challenge that she had to face while choreographing the song during the media interaction. Joya Kazi said that she could not lipsync the song while it was being shot because there was no confirmation about the song Nagada Sang Dhol. She revealed that whether makers would get the rights to use this song in the final cut or not was still under question and therefore they had to make sure that they did not lip-sync. Joya Kazi revealed that it was very difficult for her as the song has such a great vibe to it and it becomes difficult not to lip-sync.

Also Read | Who Plays The Role Of Paxton In 'Never Have I Ever'? Know More About The Actor Here

Also Read | Throwback Tuesday: Bhumi Pednekar's Fun Game 'Never Have I Ever' With Ayushmann Khurrana

She further added that she had sent several song choices as well as choreography samples in Kathak, Bharatnatyam, semi-classical, urban commercial and classic Bollywood styles. Talking about the song Nagada Sang Dhol, Joya Kazi said that they would not have wanted any other song in the scene. Joya Kazi also talked about the plot of Never Have I Ever. She said that she was not aware of the plot of the series that surrounded the song sequence.

Also Read | 'Never Have I Ever' Ending | Will Devi Find Herself Getting Stuck In A Love Triangle?

Also Read | Mindy Kaling's 'The Office' Co-star BJ Novak Praises Her New Show 'Never Have I Ever'

Where to watch Never Have I Ever?

The series Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series released on Netflix on April 27, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.