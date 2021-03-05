Edie Falco To Star As Hillary Clinton In 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

The Sopranos actor Edie Falco will be playing the role of Hillary Clinton in the upcoming series Impeachment: American Crime Story, according to Collider. Edie Falco is renowned for her characters in Tommy, The Sopranos, Sunshine State, Law & Order True Crime and more. She has won the Emmy four times for her roles in Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.

Producer Ryan Murphy will be showcasing the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. The series will also feature Clive Owen, who will be playing Bill Clinton and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. Annaleigh Ashford will star as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner will play the journalist, Matt Drudge. A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President written by Jeffrey Toobin will be the main inspiration of the series.

In the series' third season Richard Shepard will be an executive producer of the show. Sarah Burgess who will be writing the screenplay will also executive produce next to Shepard. Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Alexis Martin Woodall are also a part of the executive production team. Monica Lewinsky, Beanie Feldstein along with Jemima Khan and Henrietta Conrad will be in charge of production.

A little about Impeachment: American Crime Story's plot

Based on Toobin's book, FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story series will be focusing on the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal which came to light in 1998. The two were apparently in an affair from 1995 to 1997. At the time, Bill Clinton was 49 year's old while Monica Lewinsky was 22. Monica worked under Bill Clinton as an intern at the White House.

The scandal was disclosed when Bill said that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms Lewinsky." at the end of a televised speech. This lead to an investigation that got Clinton impeached in 1998. The President was also charged with perjury and obstruction of justice.

Lewinsky confided in her colleague Linda Tripp about the relationship. Tripp, who worked in the Defense Department at the White House, recorded their telephone conversations. In the infamous Paula Jones case, where Jones had accused President Clinton of sexual harassment, both Lewinsky and Clinton lied about having sexual relationships with each other. Linda used the opportunity to provide the recordings to Ken Starr, an attorney who was investigating Bill Clinton for many other scandals including the Whitewater scandal and the White House travel office controversy.

With inputs from PTI

