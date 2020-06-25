Eiza Gonzalez Apologises For Her Blackface Pictures That Resurfaced On Social Media  

The Black Lives Matter protests are getting stronger as more people are joining the fight. In the past month, several new controversies related to equality have come to light. For instance, a blackface picture of Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez has resurfaced on the internet and has been getting a lot of criticism.

The From Dusk till Dawn: The Series actor's picture reappeared on Tuesday after she was seen vacationing in Mexico with alleged boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. After this, Eiza Gonzalez apologised to people by talking to a media portal. Read here to know more about it.

Eiza Gonzalez apologises for blackface

Eiza Gonzalez, while talking to a media portal, apologised for the picture. She expressed that she is in deep regret and is truly sorry for the blackface makeup she wore in the image that has been circulating. She then added that the picture was taken when she was 15 years old and it was her first job as a child actor on Mexican TV.

She also mentioned that she was pressured against her will and had no negotiating power. Eiza then revealed that she could not make the change back then as she did not have the voice and knowledge that she currently has.

She also talked more about the picture and expressed that it was a traditional Geisha attire and makeup. She also talked about the other image which is surfaced the internet and said that those pics were taken when she had visited Japan. Eiza then added that her host had dressed her up in the traditional outfit and makeup as it was considered as intercultural exchange.

Gonzalez said that it was seen as an appreciation of their culture. She then added that it is all because of the miscommunication as contemporary cultural appropriation has gone 'out of context'.

In addition to this, Eiza expressed that being a Mexican woman and an immigrant, she has faced a lot of discrimination in her life and in a career as well. Adding further she said that she would never deliberately take part in something if she knew it caused harm and discomfort to some other person.



