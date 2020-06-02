Jimmy Fallon Pledges Support To The Black Lives Matter Movement After Blackface Scandal

Jimmy Fallon was the latest celebrity to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the talk show host faced a criticism from fans the past week due to an old video resurfacing. Jimmy Fallon apologised and expressed how guilty he felt for his actions.

Jimmy Fallon pledges support to the Black Lives Matter movement

After the horrific death of George Floyd caused due to police brutality, several people took to the streets to protest and ask for justice to be served. In the midst of this, several celebrities too came out in support of this movement and pledged to support it. Movie studios and franchises also did their bit to make this voice heard. In a similar manner, Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, also spoke about this movement and showed his support.

This is not just black people protesting. All races have had enough of the abuse of black lives. Things must change. Everyone of us needs to be the change for good. #BeTheChange #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 31, 2020

Jimmy Fallon stressed that it is not just the black people who are protesting, thus showing his support for the movement and hinting that the movement has a bigger cause. Jimmy then said that people have been suffering on the grounds of race for a long time and this has to end. The host of the show also said that as individuals, everyone can be part of that change and can do good for people.

However, a few weeks back, a video of Jimmy Fallon surfaced in which he can be seen impersonating Chris Rock, a famous black comedian. What people found uncomfortable was the fact that Jimmy covered his face in black colour so as to portray the comedian. This was not well received by the audience and they pointed this out to Fallon. The video has now been taken down, as Jimmy Fallon issued an apology regarding the video and said that the video was from 2000 and he had done that for one of his SNL bits. He said he feels sorry for making a terrible decision and he will not make excuses for the behaviour. The host apologised and thanked his fans for holding his behaviour accountable and mentioned that such regressive practices must be called out.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.



I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

