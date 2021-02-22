If You Loved 'I Care A Lot', Here Are Some Dark Comedy Thrillers To Watch

The dark comedy thriller I Care A Lot recently streamed on Netflix and has received a huge response. In the film, Rosamund Pike plays the role of Marla Grayson. The film also featured Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest. There are several other movies like I Care a Lot that will keep you gripped to your seat. If you loved I Care A Lot, here are some films you shouldn't miss.

Movies like I Care A Lot

1. Andhadhun

Andhadhun is one of the best Indian comedy thrillers directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film revolves around a pianist named Akash. He fakes being blind to improve his piano skills. However, he witnesses a murder and gets caught up in the same.

2. Assassination Nation

Assassination Nation is written and directed by Sam Levinson. The plot revolves around the city of Salem wherein a computer hacker hacks the details of several residents and leaks the same. The story focuses on the chaotic situation after the details and revealed. The film stars an ensemble cast led by Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef and Abra.

3. Kill Me Three Times

Kill Me three Times features Simon Pegg as Charlie Wolfe, Alice Braga as Alice Taylor and Sullivan Stapleton as Nathan Webb. The 2014 film is directed by Kriv Stenders. The plot revolves around a hitman named Jaden. He is about to do his job when he realises that there are more people who want to kill his target.

4. Ready or Not

Ready or Not features Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. The plot revolves around a bride named Grace who is haunted by her husband's family as a wedding ritual. The film is written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

5. Parasite

Parasite is a South Korean black comedy thriller film that has won 4 Academy Awards in total. The plot revolves around a poor family who decides to become rich by being employed by a rich family. They plan to infiltrate their house by imitating to be highly qualified workers. The film features actors like Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin, Park So-dam, and Lee Jung-eun.

6. American Psycho

The American Psycho film series is directed by Mary Harron and is based on Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel of the same name. The film stars Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas and Chloë Sevigny. The story focuses on the life of Patrick Bateman who poses as an investment banker. As the story unfolds one realises that he is a gruesome serial killer.

7. Seven Psychopaths

Seven Psychopaths is a black comedy thriller film that features Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, and Christopher Walken in lead roles. The film was written and directed by Martin McDonagh. The plot revolves around Marty who is a screenplay writer who accidentally gets involved in the crime of kidnapping a rich man's dog.

8. Worlds Greatest Dad

Worlds Greatest Dad is written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait. The film stars Robin Williams, Daryl Sabara, and Alexie Gilmore. The story of the film revolves around Lance who wanted to be a famous writer but becomes a poetry teacher instead. He gets an opportunity to fulfil his dreams.

9. American Beauty

American Beauty features Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch and Allison Janney. The film is written by Alan Ball and directed by Sam Mendes. The story focuses on Lester who is living a perfect life but he is slipping into depression internally. He gets infatuated with his daughter's friend.

10. Focus

If you loved I Care A Lot you shouldn't miss watching Focus. The film stars Will Smith and Margot Robbie in lead roles. It is written and directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. The plot revolves around a con artist who takes an aspiring maneater under his wing.

