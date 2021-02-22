'I Care A Lot' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The Dark Comedy Thriller

I Care a Lot is a dark comedy thriller film written and directed by J Blakeson. The film released online for streaming on February 19, 2021, through Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. I Care a Lot cast includes Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, and Dianne Wiest.

The story revolves around a legal guardian who lands in hot water when she tries to bilk a woman who has ties to a powerful gangster. The film received positive reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of I Care a Lot.

Netflix's I care a lot cast

Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson

Rosamund plays the lead role of Marla in the film. Marla is a con woman who makes her living by persuading a judge to appoint her to guardianship over elders living on their own. Later, she places the elders in an assisted living facility and cuts off their contact with the outside world. She sells their homes and assets for her profit. The actor's performance received acclaim and she is also nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Other films of Rosamund Pike include Gone Girl, A United Kingdom, State of the Union, A Private War, Made in Dagenham and more.

Peter Dinklage as Roman Lunyov

The Game of Thrones star plays Roman who is a former Russian mob boss. He offers to pay Marla to release his mother’s guardianship realizing that she is in danger. Peter is well known for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series Game of Thrones. He has appeared in films such as Avengers: Infinity War, My Dinner with Hervé, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and many more.

Eiza González as Fran

Eiza plays the role of Fran, Marla’s girlfriend. Eiza is known for her lead role of Clara Molina on the Nickelodeon teen drama Sueña Conmigo. Her other films include Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs & Shaw and more.

Chris Messina as Dean Ericson

Chris plays the role of Dean Ericson. He has played supporting roles in films such as Argo, Julie & Julia, Ruby Sparks, Celeste and Jesse Forever, You've Got Mail, Birds of Prey and more. He appeared in television series such as Six Feet Under, Damages and more.

Dianne Wiest as Jennifer Peterson

Dianna plays the role of Jennifer who is Roman's mother. She is known for films such as Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets over Broadway and Parenthood.

