Daft Punk's Net Worth: French Band Splits After 28 Years, Here Is How Much They Are Worth

Fans of Daft Punk, the French Grammy-winning duo were heartbroken when the duo announced that they have decided to part ways professionally. The news surfaced on Monday, February 22 and sparked a strong reaction among netizens on Twitter. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed the globally famous band 28 years ago. As the news of their breakup surfaced, many internet users were keen to know what is Daft Punk's net worth.

Daft Punk splitting up the day Bobby Shmurda gets out pic.twitter.com/a6OSDaZBcO — clb. ðŸŒ™ (@argowrld) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk ending their career so Bobby Shmurda could be released pic.twitter.com/YOh4OpWt7t — Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) February 22, 2021

daft punk really dropped this waited 8 years and broke up ðŸ˜” pic.twitter.com/QKDYQ2Ndpn — sean (@radvillain) February 22, 2021

Read | Daft Punk confirms their split after 28 years, fans heartbroken after watching 'Epilogue' |

Daft Punk's net worth

According to a report in the Celebrity net worth portal, Daft Punk has an estimated net worth of $140 million. This is the combined net worth of both of the band members Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (47) and Thomas Bangalter (46). Homem-Christo and Bangalter are both worth $70 million each. The band’s primary income came from album sales.

Read | Will Daft Punk perform along with The Weeknd during Super Bowl 2021 half-time show?

What exactly is Daft Punk and why did they split?

After the French House movement, Daft Punk members rose to fame for incorporating elements of house music with funk, disco, techno, rock and even synthpop in their songs. In most of their performances, the duo was adorned in ornate helmets and gloves to give weightage to their robotic personas since 1999. The two artists rarely divulged any information about their personal lives.

Image Source: @theron (Twitter)

Daft Punk split, but why?

The music industry took a big hit in 2020 due to cancelled tours and music festivals. However, the break up of Daft Punk was the most shocking announcement that came amidst the pandemic. The long time Parisian techno music duo announced their split in a YouTube video uploaded on their channel on Feb 22. The video is titled Epilogue and is eight minutes long. It has an excerpt from their film Electroma and features the band members walking silently together in a desert.

One of the members stops walking and when his partner turns around to address him, he takes off his Daft Punk jacket thus allowing his friend to turn on what appears to be a self-destruct switch. As the timer counts down from 60, he walks away from his friend in the direction from where they came. Once the timer reaches zero, he explodes thus symbolizing the end of the duo’s reign in the music world.

Read | Larry Johnson believes The Weeknd's half-time show was a 'Satanic Ritual'

According to another report published in Billboard magazine, the pair’s publicist Kathryn Frazier was contacted by music outlet Stereogum. Frazier confirmed the split but did not divulge the information about the reason for this split. The duo has not offered any public comment. Their latest studio album was Random Access Memories which was released 8 years ago in 2013.

Disclaimer: The above Daft Punk's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.