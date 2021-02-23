Peter Dinklage Net Worth: Know How Much The Second-highest Paid GOT Actor Is Worth

Peter Dinklage has made a niche for himself today, all thanks to his highly loved appearance as Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones. His performance in GOT was widely acclaimed by critics and viewers and Lannister is one of the show's most memorable characters. Now he's elevated to having the "household name" status, which suggests bigger cheques with each passing day, too. He was last seen sporting the villain hat alongside Rosamund Pike in Netflix' I Care A Lot. Here's some trivia on the actor.

Peter Dinklage Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth $25-30 million. Dinklage alongside his on-screen brother Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had the jointly estimated net worth of around 16 million U.S. dollars apiece, making him the second-highest-paid actor in the Game of Thrones cast and reportedly, had the sixth-highest amount of salary any actor ever earned on a TV show.

Apart from his performance in Game of Thrones for which he was highly praised, Peter is also known for his active advocacy for PETA. He has been a dedicated vegetarian since he was 16 years old and is regularly seen in PETA's campaign films. Dinklage has dwarfism (achondroplasia) and stands 4 ft 5 tall but hasn't let that come in the way of his career. Dinklage is an extremely private person with very few facts of his personal life out in the open. Of what is known, Peter Dinklage has two kids and a wife Erica Schmidt, who is also a part of the industry but as a theatre director.

Although nothing yet can replace what featuring in GOT did to his career, Peter Dinklage's movies have always climbed the success ladder with his most notable work being The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Penelope and X-Men Days of Future Past. As of 2018, Peter Dinklage has received a total of 58 nominations and 12 awards at the most prestigious events.

