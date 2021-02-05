Elijah Wood Celebrates 'The Lord Of The Rings' In New Super Bowl 2021 Commercial; Watch

Super Bowl commercials never fail to bring nostalgia to viewers. In the past, there had been several commercials which have left audiences mind-blown be it the Wayne’s World reunion or John Travolta and his daughter’s sweet dance. Now, joining the bandwagon is Elijah Wood new AT&T Fiber advertisement. Released on Thursday, February 4, the ad sees Elijah Wood appear in a scene opposite some ardent Lord of the Rings super fans.

The clip promotes the AT&T new fiber connections with a unique hook. The video begins with a group of Lord of the Rings fans getting the chance to meet Frodo and ask him anything. When Wood calls on one of the attendees namely PreciousBaggins25, just as he speaks, his connection dies. The commercial claims that this won’t be the scenario with an AT&T Fiber. Check out the new commercial below:

For the unversed, AT&T is the parent company of Warner Bros, they acquired Time Warner Inc. back in the year 2018 and reformed into Warner Media. Currently, AT&T now owns the WB film catalogue, which includes movies from subsidiaries like New Line Cinema which includes The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Just a few days ago before the release of this Super Bowl ad, it was announced by that the entire Lord of The Rings trilogy has been optimized and will be released in the IMAX format for the first time from February 5 onwards, as per ComicBook.com. The cinema giant will release one movie this week, with the release of other instalments scheduled next week.

As per the outlet, The Lords of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring debuts on February 5. On the other hand, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Tower and The Lord of the Rings: Return of the Kings is scheduled for a release on February 12. The upcoming Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, February 7 on CBS. Fans are expecting loads of ads and commercials like the recently released The Lord of the Ring one featuring the iconic Frodo aka Elijah Wood.

