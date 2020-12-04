'The Lord Of The Rings' Cast Reunites To Buy J.R.R. Tolkien's Home To Turn It Into Museum

The Lord of the Rings cast have reunited for a special cause. The famous fictional triology’s cast have reunited to buy The Hobbit author J.R.R. Tolkien’s house in Oxford, England. For this purchase, author Julia Golding has started an official crowdfunding page. Many cast members of The Lord of the Rings sent a special message to their fans and urged them to donate.

The Lord of the Rings plan to buy J.R.R. Tolkien’s home

The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit are some of the most famous fictional books. These books even ended up in two major film adaptations consisting of a star studded cast. Now, the cast and crew of this franchise have reunited. The LOTR cast are planning to purchase J.R.R. Tolkien’s home in Oxford, England.

According to The Guardian’s report, Tolkien lived with his family at Northmoor Road, in Oxford, England since 1930. This house is special for the franchise and trilogy fans, since this is the same house where the acclaimed writer first wrote The Hobbit.

The Hobbit began as a bedtime story for his kids, but soon J.R.R. Tolkien chose to put it on paper. In a video featuring cast members like Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Martin Freeman (Bilbo), Jonh Rhys-Davies (Gimli), and many others spoke about the same. They all spoke on J.R.R. Tolkien's life and the eventual books he wrote to urge fans to donate for the cause.

Author Julia Golding who started Project Northmoor for this purchase also featured in the video. According to this video, the crowdfunding initiative plans to raise $4.5 million pounds i.e. approximately $6 million to buy the house. $5 million will be used for the purchase and the remaining amount will be utilised for renovation purposes. After the renovation, the house will be run as a non-profit organisation and highlight on Tolkein’s work. If the initiative ends up raising enough money, they will also host literary programs for aspiring writers and J. R.R. Tolkien’s fans.

