'Lord Of The Rings' & 'Hobbit' Make A Jump To 4k Ultra HD, Announces Sean Astin

Sean Astin aka Samwise Gamgee, went on to announce a piece of good news for all the loyal Tolkien fans. The fantasy film franchise Lord of the Rings and Hobbit will now be available in the 4k ultra-high-definition for all the views. This new advancement will enable fans to witness the Middle Earth in a never-seen-before way.

Sean Astin announces Lord of the Rings in 4k

In a video released by Sean Astin, he expressed being ‘privileged’ to have gotten the opportunity of essaying the role of Samwise Gamgee in ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. While doing so he also announced that the franchise will now be made available from Tuesday, December 1. The actor claimed that Lord of the Rings 4K is going to be the ‘most incredible home-viewing experience’.

I was privileged to play Samwise Gamgee in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, and I’m excited today to announce that Warner Bros. will be releasing the ‘Hobbit’ trilogy and the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy on 4K UHD on December 1st for the first time. “Now, because it’s in 4K UHD, you know it’s going to be the most incredible home-viewing experience possible.

Sean Astin did not forget to remember the time he spent working with fellow co-actors Sean Bean, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, and more. The actor also thanked the director of the film. “Peter Jackson oversaw the remastering himself. All I can say that working with Peter was the adventure of a lifetime. And the friendships that I made will last forever. Enjoy!”, Astin added.

About The Lord of the Rings film series

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful fantasy film series of all the time. According to Variety, the trilogy has earned around $3 billion at the box office worldwide. The Lord of the Rings has also been nominated at the Oscars for 30 times, of which it has earned 17 Academy Awards. Reportedly, Amazon has bought the rights to adapt the movies into TV series. However, the production of the same was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The series is expected to hit the OTT platform in 2021.

