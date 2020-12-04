'Lord Of The Rings' Series Gets 20 Actors To Join The Amazon Prime Video Show

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular film trilogies around the world. A prequel television show is in development at Amazon for Prime Video, since 2017. Now it is disclosed that the series had added 20 new members to its cast.

'Lord of the Rings' series at Amazon adds 20 actors to cast

Variety has recently revealed that the upcoming Lord of the Rings series at Amazon is adding 20 members to its cast. The new additions are Anthony Crum, Alex Tarrant, Augustus Prew, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Leon Wadham, Lloyd Owen, Maxine Cunliffe, Maxim Baldry, Sara Zwangobani, Simon Merrells, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Trystan Gravelle, Peter Tait, and Peter Mullan. Many of them are said to be making their acting debut.

The television show is currently in production in New Zealand. Blackburn, Chapman, Crum, Cunliffe, Tait, Tarrant, and Wadham all hail from the same country. The other remaining international ensemble cast comes from Australia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Earlier this year, The Lord of the Rings series cast was announced by the makers. It has Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Dylan Smith, Ema Horvath, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Joseph Mawle, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo, Sophia Nomvete, Tom Budge and Tyroe Muhafidin. The character details are not revealed yet.

Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay talked about the casting. They said that the world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart. The series creators mentioned that these "extraordinarily talented performers," hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find "brilliant and unique artists" to bring that world to life anew. They stated that the international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. Payne and McKay called it a family and noted that they are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings series is penned by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Game of Thrones alum Bryan Cogman is onboard as a consulting producer on the show. J.A. Bayona will direct multiple episodes. Not much about the plot is known, except that it is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth and takes place before The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien. The show is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

Promo Image Source: lotronprime Instagram

