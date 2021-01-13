'The Lord Of The Rings' TV Series: Everything You Need To Know About The Plot

A website dedicated to everything The Lord Of The Rings, namely TheOneRing.net has allegedly obtained the details of the upcoming The Lord Of The Rings TV Series plot. The upcoming show that is being produced by Amazon Studios is set in an era that predates the events of the trilogy by thousands of years. The Lord Of The Rings TV Series plot that has been revealed intends on giving an individual a peek into what one can expect from the Amazon series.

The Lord of The Rings TV series plot details:

As per the synopsis obtained by the website, Amazon Studios’ upcoming project will bring the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history to the streamers for the very first time. This epic drama is reportedly going to be set thousands of years prior to the happenings of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings film series. The show will also apparently take the viewers back to an era that saw the forging of some entities that became a part of the lore. The show will also see kingdoms rise and fall, the testing of unlikely heroes, and will have a running theme of hope being hung by the finest of threads.

The synopsis also indicates that the series will boast of the most formidable antagonist that Tolkein has ever created. The show will be set in a relatively tranquil era and will feature an ensemble cast of characters that will include familiar and new faces, who will reportedly be seen confronting the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. The synopsis, in its final set of statements, went on to reveal that the series will be set in some of the most iconic fictional locations such as the Misty Mountains, Lindon, and Númenor, to name a few. The prequel series will be seen setting up the legacies that will go on to be talked about in the films that are loved by fans and critics alike.

The Lord of the Rings TV series cast:

The Lord of the Rings TV series cast includes names like Morfydd Clark, Markella Kavenagh, and Ema Horvath, to name a few. The series in question will also see the likes of Owain Arthur, Australian actor Tom Budge & Maxim Baldry. The series, as of this writing, is presumed to be under production.

