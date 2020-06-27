Elizabeth Banks To Star In The Upcoming Movie 'The Magic Bus' Based On An Animated Series

Actor Elizabeth Banks is all set to play a fearless science teacher, Ms Frizzle, in an upcoming movie The Magic School Bus. The movie is an adaptation of a popular 90s animated series The Magic School Bus. The animated show that aired for more than 10 years was based on a book series written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming movie based on a popular animated series:

Elizabeth Banks to play Ms Frizzle in The Magic School Bus

The popular animated series followed the story of Ms Frizzle and her class who set out on field trips in their yellow school bus that magically transforms into a place, a submarine, a spaceship or surfboard and it all depended on the science concept that was being explored in class.

According to reports, Scholastic Entertainment will be developing the film along with Bank’s Brownstone Productions, Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures.

The President of Scholastic Entertainments, Iole Lucchese, said in an interview with a leading media house that they are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms Frizzle and her zest of knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way. She also added that the project will inspire the next generation of kids to explore science and support the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners, every day.

The Magic School Bus animated series which featured Lily Tomlin and Ms frizzle aired for nearly 18 years in the US and has been broadcasted in more than 100 countries all over the world. An animated sequel series to the original series, The Magic School Bus Rides Again with Kate McKinnon as Mr Frizzle’s sister, Fiona premiered on Nextflix in 2017.

The feature film The Magic School Bus will be the first-ever adaptation of the book series written by Joanna Cole. Elizabeth Banks was last seen in the movie Charlie’s Angels. She also produced and helmed the film. Her role of Rebekah Bosley was most appreciated by the critics. She will also be producing an upcoming web series called DC Super Hero High, as per reports.

