Guardians Of The Galaxy's Elizabeth Debicki Would 'love To Comeback' In The MCU As Ayesha

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 marked the debut of Elizabeth Debicki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She appeared for a small-time playing Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign race. Now as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is under development, the actor expressed her desire to be in the movie.

Also Read | James Gunn Confirms A Death In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'?

Elizabeth Debicki would love to reprise Ayesha in GOTG 3

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Elizabeth Debicki talked about how she felt playing Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and her possible return in the third instalment. She said that she loves the character and wants to reprise her role in the upcoming MCU film. The actor mentioned that she “really, really loved” playing Ayesha, and she loved making the movie and working with everybody including director James Gunn. She recalled that it was a “really fun job” for her and so she hopes for her return. Debicki stated that she thinks about her golden throne and her golden dress, just waiting somewhere in the wings. She asserted that she would love to make a comeback, even if it is just for a second in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 or ahead in the MCU.

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Is On Schedule Despite COVID-19, Says Director James Gunn

Elizabeth Debicki’s potential future in the MCU can be seen from the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Ayesha expresses her intention to unleash “Adam” against Star-Lord and his team. It is speculated that the Adam she mentioned is Adam Warlock from the comics. So she could possibly return alongside him in the upcoming project. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Also Read | Elizabeth Debicki Recalls Reading 'Tenet' Script For The First Time, Says It Was 'surreal'

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 details

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is among the confirmed movies in the MCU. It casts Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and others as they reprise their roles. Chris Hemsworth is also said to make a cameo appearance in the film. James Gunn, who has helmed the previous two instalments, will be returning as the director. Plot details are under wraps as the shooting of the movie is yet to commence. It is expected to begin in 2021, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 eyeing for a release in 2022 or 2023, as a part of phase five of the MCU.

Also Read | James Gunn Ranks 'Iron Man' & 'Thor' Trilogies; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.