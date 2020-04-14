James Gunn Ranks 'Iron Man' & 'Thor' Trilogies; Check It Out

James Gunn had directed two movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They are Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). He will be helming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, completing the trilogy. But before that, the filmmaker ranked Iron Man and Thor trilogies. Read to know more.

James Gunn ranks Iron Man and Thor trilogies

Recently on Twitter, James Gunn ranked the trilogy of Iron Man and Thor. He retweeted a post by actor Ben Schwartz that had his favourite trilogies like Indiana Jones and Back to the Future. Gunn ranked the Iron Man trilogies in this order: Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Iron Man 2. For Thor trilogy, he ranked them; Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

In addition to them, James Gunn ranked American Pie and The Bourne movies in the same tweet. American Pie corresponds with the Iron Man trilogy ranking. He ranked Bourne in the same order as Thor trilogy.

That said, Iron Man and American Pie do this (1,3,2). The Bourne movies and Thor go 3,1,2. https://t.co/Gy8Voztmyi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2020

James Gunn further mentioned the movies whose sequel was better than the original, according to him. In the long list, he mentioned Captain America: The Winter Soldier, stating that it is better than Captain America: The First Avengers. His ranking of MCU films and others might be agreed by some, while others can disagree.

Sequels (2nd movie only) better than the originals.

Toy Story 2

Godfather II

Spider-Man 2

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Evil Dead 2

Shrek 2

The Dark Knight

Bride of Frankenstein

Hellboy II

Road Warrior

For a Few Dollars More

Paddington 2

X2

Empire Strikes Back — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Wrath of Kahn

Superman II

Batman Returns

Gremlins 2

Blade II

Legend of the Drunken Master

Desperado

Blade Runner 2049

Magnum Force

Final Destination 2

Captain America Winter Soldier

Swordsman II

Add others below.

PS It’s an unarguable fact Alien & Aliens are equal. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

And I thought I put Terminator 2 on this list. It belongs. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

James Gunn was fired from the directorial duty in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to his old tweets. However, he was rehired after several weeks. Gunn will become the first director to helm a trilogy in the MCU and will be followed by Peyton Reed, who will be directing Ant-Man 3 after the previous two films.

