Kendall Jenner Shares A Happy Picture As She Crosses 130 Million Mark On Instagram

The US Government has imposed a lockdown of public areas to ensure the safety of its citizens, due to which individuals are stationed at their home. Many celebs are taking to their social media account and are also sharing glimpses on how they are spending their time during the lockdown. Recently, Kendall Jenner shared a picture showing love to all her fans.

American model Kendall Jenner has crossed the 130 million mark on Instagram. The model recently took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude to fans for their love and support. Kendall Jenner shared an adorable picture that will make fans smile.

In the picture, Kendall Jenner can be seen in her baby avatar wearing a black outfit. The actor looks adorable in her fringe haircut and button eyes as she is all smiles at the camera. Along with the post, she also wrote “130 with a red heart emoji.” Check out the adorable picture here.

Kendall Jenner is currently living in her Beverly Hills home. She spends her time alone walking her dog, Pyro, and doing some productive activities every day. She has also been quite active on social media as she shares a few photos of how she's doing things like working out, glam up, video calling friends, sharing throwback pictures, and more.

The actor recently shared pictures of how she’s missing work as she shared a picture of a wall in her house which is filled with photo frames of her magazine cover shoot. Along with the picture she also wrote, “just missing work.” Apart from it she also shared a video she took up a challenge called #howareyoureallychallenge, where one reveals how are they really feeling. Kendall revealed that she has some not so good days where she feels low, some anxious days and some days where she is okay. Check out the video below.

On the other hand, the Kardashian Jenner family is all set to launch a new show titled Kirby Jenner. The show is reported to be a parody of their own show called, KUWTK. Not many details have been revealed about the artist who claims to be Kendall Jenner's amicable twin, he will be starring in the show whose concept was allegedly created by Kendall herself together with Kris Jenner.

