Halsey Spreads Awareness On World Earth Day With A Unique Post

The entire world observed World Earth Day on April 22, 2020, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. However, out of millions of posts that surfaced on social media to commemorate the day, pop-sensation Halsey's post not only stood out from the rest but also made headlines. The Without Me singer decided to go all-nude to draw the attention of masses towards earthly matters.

Halsey raises awareness on World Earth Day

On World Earth Day, the American singer and songwriter Halsey posted a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle from scenic pictures of mother earth to pictures of herself riding a bicycle. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was a nude picture of the Colors singer as she posed in a shallow pool with a waterfall and greenery in the backdrop. Along with the pictures, Halsey also penned down a heartfelt note concerning earthy matters.

The singer captioned the post writing, "NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!! Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time. We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc. I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love. "

Check out some the pictures from her post below:

