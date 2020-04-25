Sobhita Dhulipala To Elizabeth Hurley; Top 10 Instagram Posts Of The Week

Although the entertainment industry is on a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebs all across the world haven’t forgotten to entertain their fans. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, celebrities are using social media to connect with their fans. They are constantly using social media to keep their fan army updated about their whereabouts. Here is a quick recap of 10 best Instagram posts of celebs belonging to both Bollywood and Hollywood film industry that won hearts of netizens this week.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared pictures of her that she clicked for the work from the home edition of Cosmopolitan. In the caption, Sobhita Dhulipala mentioned that she happened to click these photos for the photoshoot all by herself. She also called it a unique opportunity.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of her and her husband relaxing in the green grass. One can see the duo lying down as Saif Ali Khan is resting a book on his chest with eyes closed. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles giving a candid pose.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, on Instagram, shared a video of his Animoji making expressions as he reads out the poem in the background. In the poem, he addressed his Animoji's tongue piercing in a hilarious way. Check it out here:

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was recently seen sharing a throwback picture of her with co-actor Govinda. The duo can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Have a look at the throwback picture shared by Karisma Kapoor here:

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram on Friday to share a pic from her childhood days. In the image, Yami can be seen in her school uniform and short hair. She is also seen carrying a silver-coloured backpack. Take a look at the post here.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurly went all-nude to raise awareness about the Earthly matters on World Health Day. The picture took social media by storm. Have a look at the picture here:

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shared her new hairstyle on her Instagram story posting two pictures. In the first, the model flaunted her new hairstyle while in the next she asked the opinions of her fans. Take a look:

Jennifer Lopez’s doppelganger

Jennifer Lopez’s doppelganger's recent Instagram picture has been doing rounds on social media throughout the week. Janice Garay’s muscular picture has gone viral. See here:

Rihanna

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna announced the release of two fresh makeup items of Fenty Beauty, The Cream Blush and the Cream Bronzer. The diva was leaning on a table donning a skin-tight dress. However, what caught netizens' attention was her mini revolver tattoo.

Kim Kardashian’s prom picture

