Elizabeth Hurley's Snow Photo Takes Social Media By Storm; See Reactions

The Royals fame Elizabeth Hurley has been making headlines with her recent upload. The 55-year-old shared steamy pictures of her in a bikini that was, unfortunately, received rather poorly. Here's her savage response to the fans' reaction.

Elizabeth Hurley's Snow Photo

Elizabeth Hurley was recently seen wearing white bikini bottoms wand a fluffy winter coat as a shield on top. She could be seen standing in front of a serene blanket of snow that was lying in her backyard. "How could I resist?" the caption read as she posed gleefully in the pictures.

How could I resist? pic.twitter.com/zYNtGdzr47 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 25, 2021

While most of her fans cheered her on, trollers gave her their piece of mind. From "Behave your age" to "Have some class", the actress was put through with enough schooling from the critics. This instigated a fierce reply from the actress that earned her, or rather her mom, tons of praises.

Upon receiving the bitter reaction, the actress decided to reupload the picture rather than taking people's words to heart. This time, she wrote, ''Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not.''

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter users had a different reaction this time. Most applauded her mother and called her a queen. This time, many more fans stormed to her side saying there's nothing wrong with a woman sharing pictures of herself no matter the age. The best ones by far were the users who seemed more concerned about the rust on her gate instead of the topic at hand. Some even proceeded to add her photos into the latest meme collection, editing her picture with Bernie Sanders' iconic mitten meme sporting in the corner. If that wasn't enough, another picture resurfaced the Internet thanks to Elizabeth Hurley's viral picture. It was the poster of Starsky & Hutch, where the character Starsky was seen wearing the same winter coat as hers in the 2004 dramedy. Here are some fan reactions you can enjoy -

I knew Starsky's sweater would come back in fashion.. Looks great on you 😘 pic.twitter.com/j0gzS30yMy — Gino Antoniazzi (@Speedmaster69) January 27, 2021

👀 pic.twitter.com/LTHKhtfwlp — Sartorial Thug 🍸(Secretary of State for Bounders) (@SartorialThug) January 25, 2021

Liz do you use Hammerite or an equivalent brand on your gate? This inclement weather can cause all sorts of rusting issues. — Steve Dønaldsøn (@Stezza_Dozza) January 25, 2021

Liz, there is not a woman alive who wouldn’t kill to look like you. NOT ONE. So ignore the backlash. The pics brightened up the day and gave us all something to talk about other than covid. And that has to be a positive thing. Carry on! — Geraldine Caveney (@GeraldineCavene) January 27, 2021

