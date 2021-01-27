What Happened To Jordan On 'General Hospital'? Is Brianna Nicole Henry Replaced?

General Hospital is one of the oldest soap opera shows in the US, boasting a 57-year-old long run in the industry. Jordan has stayed as one of the integral characters of the show since 2014, although the current actress of choice, Brianna Nicole Henry was cast in 2018. In the latest episode of January 26, 2021, fans were surprised to see that there's a new Jordan on GH. Here's why.

What happened to Jordan on General Hospital? Where is Jordan?

Earlier this week, it was reported that the leading lady Brianna Nicole Henry was diagnosed with COVID-19. Henry took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she and her husband, the renowned composer of Netflix' Bridgerton Kris Bowers, had been recovering from COVID-19 since a few days after Thanksgiving.

"Although some symptoms linger, we’re both so grateful that it seems as though, unlike for over a million others, we will make a full and healthy recovery," she said as she reassured her fans not to worry.

Due to the fast-paced nature of soap operas with little to no time to adjust to sudden changes, the creators had to make the decision of temporarily replacing Henry for her character in the show. Jordan's role was recast with Tiffany Daniels in the latest episodes. Thus far, there has been no confirmation on how long it will take until Henry reprises her role.

As for the show, Jordan has seen many ups and downs, from her undercover stunts with the DEA to chasing serial killers in the Port Charles town, or her unforgettable love triangle with Dr Andre and Curtis. GH fans are aware that Jordan has been at the receiving end of threats from Cryus since far too long but in the recent episodes, Jordan finally decides to stand up for herself and stop being a dirty cop. Jordan has reached a dark place in her storyline as many around her have started losing their trust in her.

General Hospital Spoilers Jan 25th to Feb 6th

According to Soap opera spy, rumours are that in Port Charles, NY Kim Nero played by Tamara Braun will also be recast soon. In Tuesday's episode, Jackie had admitted that Finn could be Chase's father, Curtis and Jordan were still seen sailing in rough waters, and Nikola decided to finally give Carly a piece of her mind. According to Soap' She Knows, Curtis might do a little bonding with Portia as she turns to him for assistance. On the other hand, Finn will confront Jackie in the hopes of getting more answers about Chase.

