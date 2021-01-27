What Happened To 6 Dogs? 21-year-old Rapper Reported Dead In Atlanta

Earlier today, January 27, it was reported by No Jumper podcast on Twitter that the 21-year-old rapper 6 Dogs committed suicide. 6 Dogs' cause of suicide hasn't been revealed yet and fans have been wondering the reason. The underdog rapper was well on his way to success with his super hit songs Flossing and Faygo Dreams, which alone has over 100 million plays on Spotify. His fans expressed grief and some were even in a state of disbelief, thinking what would have made him contemplate this action even with such a successful career ahead.

It’s been reported that Atlanta artist #6dogs passed by suicide today. The rapper was just 21. Let’s keep his family and loved ones in our prayers 🙏🏽 #RIP6dogs pic.twitter.com/UoM1qSxWAK — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 26, 2021

What happened to 6 Dogs?

6 Dogs, whose real name is Chase Amick, has always been open about his battle with mental health issues. In an earlier interview with No Jumper, he had revealed that depression was the reason he started rapping as an outlet. He remembered his time as a lifeguard when he first realised that he has to do something with his life.

The artist is also famous for writing songs on topics such as mental health. Amick's Apple Music bio reads - “Rapper 6 Dogs achieved internet fame in the late 2010s with a series of melodic songs about depression, suicide, and other heavy topics.” In November last year, he had shared a cryptic post on Twitter that read - “If you have friends in the music biz call them and check on them. This rat race that we all are in is not cool. This rat race that we all are in is not cool. Some days I feel like a superhero who can take over the world and some days I just wanna cry and quit. I know I'm not alone. I know a lot of us feel this way."

This was also his second last post on Twitter and a week before he had teased his fans about the drop of his next album. Some fans have been making inferences and questioning the possibility of this being the reason for death. Nonetheless, Twitter has become a gloomy state with thousands of fans and many young artists paying tribute to 6 Dogs, calling him an inspiration.

