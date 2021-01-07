Elizabeth Olsen Confirms 'Doctor Strange 2' Filming Has Halted In The UK; Read More

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, with Elizabeth Olsen set to reprise her character of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch in Doctor Strange 2 cast. Now the latter has revealed that the production of the movie has been halted.

Doctor Strange 2 production halts in the UK, confirms Elizabeth Olsen

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Elizabeth Olsen provided an update on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shooting. It is currently taking place in the United Kingdom. She hinted that the new strain of COVID-19 has put the production on hiatus.

The actor said that since the hospitals are “overwhelmed” near Doctor Strange 2 filming location, they cannot go back to work until the situation calms down. Olsen mentioned that she is just “safely hanging out” there and is just “really grateful” to be working. She asserted that Disney has kept her busy during the quarantine.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness started filming in November 2020 in London. Shortly after that Elizabeth Olsen began shooting for the project along with completing her work on WandaVision. The principal photography has already been delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now only after a few months into shooting, the surge in the novel virus’ cases near Doctor Strange 2 filming location in the UK has put the project to a halt.

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as Christine Palmer, Wong, and Karl Mondo in the film. The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez has also joined Doctor Strange 2 cast, marking her debut in the MCU. Other actors will also be added to Doctor Strange 2 cast soon.

The screenplay is by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It is said to show Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephan Strange doing research on the Time Stone, which is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy. It results in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil forces. The film is currently scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

