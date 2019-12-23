Harry Judd Birthday: Songs Of The Drummer You Should Not Miss Listening To

Born on December 23, 1985, Harry Judd is a famous English drummer and is a member of the band Mcfly. He started playing the drums at the age of sixteen. The dance and author Harry is married to Brittany Eloise 'Izzy' Judd (nee Johnston) and has two kids Lola Rose Emma Judd and Kit Harry Francis Judd. Aside from his musical success, Harry has made a cameo in Doctor Who in 2006, been on the panel of Never Mind the Buzzcocks and starred on Celebrity Juice in 2012. He even went on a celebrity version of the Chase in 2013. To celebrate his birthday, here we bring a few of his best songs.

ALSO READ: Netflix Dark Comedy 'Dead To Me' Wraps Up Shooting For Second Season

Famous Songs of himself and his band

Five Colours in Her Hair

It’s impossible to talk about McFly and don’t remember this music. The weirdo with colours in her hair’s story was McFly’s first single.

Falling in Love

A Radio: ACTIVE’s song, it is one of the most romantic songs of McFly. The lyrics bring us a lonely boy, dreaming about what could happen if he fell in love.

ALSO READ: Finn Wolfhard Birthday: Hollywood Movies Of The Young Actor You Must Not Miss Watching

I’ve Got You

Who doesn’t remember that McFly was on Just My Lucky, a romantic comedy starred by Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine? No wonder, this is the track chosen for the band’s big show in the movie.

All About You

Like Falling In Love, this one is a love song. The lyrics were composed by Tom Fletcher, being really intimate, because it was a declaration for her, now, wife, Giovanna Fletcher. Tom also sang it for her on their wedding day.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez And Other Disney Kids Who Went On To Become Hollywood Stars

Love Is Easy

One of the lastest hits before the hiatus, Love Is Easy to bring us an optimistic way to see and deal with love. The clip is a tribute for the fans, remembering all the years of McFly.

Comeback of his band Mcfly

After 6 years without any song, and 9 without albums, McFly recently announced that they are finally coming back this year. With a video on Instagram, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter announced about their returning back. Hence, it can be said that 2019 can be considered the year of the comebacks.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Movies In 2019 That Excelled At The Indian Box-office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.