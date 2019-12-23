Is 'Joker 2' Confirmed? Here's What To Expect From The Second Instalment

After the Joaquin Phoenix's Joker released this year, speculations about the second instalment of the series have been rife especially among DC fans. The lead actor of the film, Joaquin Phoenix received critical acclaim for his in the film. Speaking about Joker 2, there are a lot of hints given to fans about the next part. Let's take a look at some of the hints.

Hints about the movie Joker

Batman's Parents

Towards the end of Joker, there was a scene where Bruce Wayne (Batman) saw his parents getting killed in front of him. It was not Joker who killed Bruce's parents but they were killed because of the protest caused by Arthur Fleck (Joker). Fans are expecting to know more about this in the second part.

Joker ties with Once Upon A Time in Hollywood as best movie of 2019. REELING after it. Dr Ruth and the Letterman backdrop a great Easter Egg. Ditto young Bruce Wayne sliding down a pole. GENIUS! pic.twitter.com/Q590VObGtw — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) October 9, 2019

Journey of Joker

As per DC comics, Joker is the villain but it was never shown how he turned into one. While in the movie, Joker, it was shown how he was not happy with his life, the second part might give an in-depth story of his life. As per reports, Joker was a good person until people started to bully him.

Early press reactions to #Joker sound extremely positive, calling it Joaquin’s career defining moment and a Twisted, Gnarly journey through the mind of a mad man. More to come... pic.twitter.com/7R9cjBa78w — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) August 31, 2019

Joker is adopted

When Arthur Fleck comes to know that he is adopted, he does not believe it. He also kills his own mother while she was sick after he comes to know that she lied to him. To bring justice, he also kills Murray on his talk show towards the end.

