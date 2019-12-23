The Debate
Is 'Joker 2' Confirmed? Here's What To Expect From The Second Instalment

Hollywood News

Fans cannot wait for the upcoming movie 'Joker 2' after watching the current DC movie. Joaquin Phoenix was also praised for his role in the movie. Read more.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Joker 2

After the Joaquin Phoenix's Joker released this year, speculations about the second instalment of the series have been rife especially among DC fans. The lead actor of the film, Joaquin Phoenix received critical acclaim for his in the film. Speaking about Joker 2, there are a lot of hints given to fans about the next part. Let's take a look at some of the hints.

ALSO READ | Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares BTS Picture Featuring An Unseen Version Of Joker

Hints about the movie Joker

Batman's Parents 

Towards the end of Joker, there was a scene where Bruce Wayne (Batman) saw his parents getting killed in front of him. It was not Joker who killed Bruce's parents but they were killed because of the protest caused by Arthur Fleck (Joker). Fans are expecting to know more about this in the second part.

ALSO READ | Joker: Director Todd Phillips Has Not Discussed The Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix?

Journey of Joker

As per DC comics, Joker is the villain but it was never shown how he turned into one. While in the movie, Joker, it was shown how he was not happy with his life, the second part might give an in-depth story of his life. As per reports, Joker was a good person until people started to bully him.

ALSO READ | Joker Movie Scenes You Might Have Missed Watching The Film First Time

Joker is adopted

When Arthur Fleck comes to know that he is adopted, he does not believe it. He also kills his own mother while she was sick after he comes to know that she lied to him. To bring justice, he also kills Murray on his talk show towards the end.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

ALSO READ | Joker Director Todd Phillips To Direct A Lex Luthor Origin Film?

 

 

Published:
