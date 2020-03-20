A Bored Ellen DeGeneres Calls Up John & Chrissy, Expresses Her Wish To Have Kids

The recent outbreak of Covid-19 has forced people to lock down themselves in their houses. Celebrities have gone ahead and spoken up on the issue and how they are dealing with it. One such celebrity who took to her social media handle to share about her experience is Ellen DeGeneres. Recently, the popular host took to her Instagram and shared a video of her talking to Chrissy Teigen and husband, John Legend. Read on to know more details about the whole story here:

Ellen DeGeneres calls up John and wife Chrissy

Ellen DeGeneres, just a day ago, shared a video of her calling up friends, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Ellen was seen relaxing at her house and enjoying the sunlight while talking to her friends. Ellen spoke to the couple asking them about what they were doing and more. When the couple's children spoke up, Ellen spoke of how she wished she too had kids. Ellen spoke to Chrissy and John telling them of how bored she was. The couple had a conversation with her telling her how they were equally bored and had nothing to do.

Comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres recently has also posted more such videos where she is seen calling up different celebrities and having conversations with them. Ellen, other than Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, also spoke to her other friends including Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel. The popular host, due to lockdown, has found new ways to entertain herself. Ellen has also been uploading funny videos of herself trying to do magic tricks, talking to kids and more.

