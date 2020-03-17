Ellen DeGeneres Struggles With A 4000 Piece Puzzle, Entertains Her Fans From Home; Watch

Ellen DeGeneres surely know how to make people laugh and stay happy, no matter what situation it is. She recently shared a series of videos on her Instagram, where she is struggling to solve a 4000 piece puzzle. The host hilariously portrays how she is trying to make the best of her time at home due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Ellen DeGeneres vs a 4000 piece puzzle

Ellen first shared a video where she says that she remembered that she had this puzzle so she will try and solve it. She said that she is good at puzzles so it would not take her long.

In the second video, the host said that she counted the pieces and they are just 3999 so she will not do it. The next video is of Ellen finding a piece and then starting over. She then turned all the pieces straight. Finally, in the last video, she says that the table is too small for the puzzle.

Here are the videos:

Ellen DeGeneres' show was first supposed to be shot without a live audience after the Coronavirus crisis gained momentum. Later, Ellen announced that the production of the show is completely cancelled. This has been done until March 30.

