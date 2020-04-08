The Debate
Ellen DeGeneres Faces Criticism For Comparing Quarantine Time To Being Jailed

Rest of the World

Ellen DeGeneres recently cracked a joke that led to her being criticised by netizens for comparing the quarantine phase to being a jail. Read more to know.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
ellen degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was criticised on the internet for making an insensitive joke on her quarantine version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the latest episode, Ellen DeGeneres was joined by Stephen Bosss, a well-renowned dancer, as her celebrity guest. Read on to know more about what happened on The Ellen Degeneres Show and what was the insensitive comment: 

Ellen DeGeneres faces criticism for her insensitive quarantine joke

In the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen was seen talking to the viewers. She welcomed everyone and thanked them for not being here, as in with her, referring to the COVID-19 lockdown. She stated that she was not supposed to do the show from her house until the next season. Ellen then went on to express her gratitude towards all the healthcare workers, truck drivers, supermart workers, and all the forces that are at work to keep the nation strong. 

Jay Bhanushali's Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video
 

The critically acclaimed host further said that she is filming the show in the living room, as it has the best lighting and all the other rooms have been either used as a storage facility for toilet papers, or they have been covered in toilet paper. She said that she wanted to distract the world from everything unpleasant that is there in the world. She then went on to crack several jokes and at one point she compared quarantine with being in a jail, and later laughed it off, saying it was a joke. But she was later criticised for this particular joke.

Here are the Tweets: 

Tamannah Bhatia Says People Think She Is 'out Of Work' And Here's The Reason
 

 

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos To The 'incredible Healthcare Workers'
 

 

Akshay Or Shahid? Who'll Star In Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Remake?
 

 

 

First Published:
