Ellen DeGeneres Faces Criticism For Comparing Quarantine Time To Being Jailed

Ellen DeGeneres was criticised on the internet for making an insensitive joke on her quarantine version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the latest episode, Ellen DeGeneres was joined by Stephen Bosss, a well-renowned dancer, as her celebrity guest. Read on to know more about what happened on The Ellen Degeneres Show and what was the insensitive comment:

Ellen DeGeneres faces criticism for her insensitive quarantine joke

In the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen was seen talking to the viewers. She welcomed everyone and thanked them for not being here, as in with her, referring to the COVID-19 lockdown. She stated that she was not supposed to do the show from her house until the next season. Ellen then went on to express her gratitude towards all the healthcare workers, truck drivers, supermart workers, and all the forces that are at work to keep the nation strong.

READ | Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video



I’m thinking of you and sending love to you all. There’s no better way for me to do that than from my show. pic.twitter.com/HsKvTorsLm — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 6, 2020

The critically acclaimed host further said that she is filming the show in the living room, as it has the best lighting and all the other rooms have been either used as a storage facility for toilet papers, or they have been covered in toilet paper. She said that she wanted to distract the world from everything unpleasant that is there in the world. She then went on to crack several jokes and at one point she compared quarantine with being in a jail, and later laughed it off, saying it was a joke. But she was later criticised for this particular joke.

Here are the Tweets:

READ | Tamannah Bhatia Says People Think She Is 'out Of Work' And Here's The Reason



What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections https://t.co/RBytt0Kl4B — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 7, 2020

Ellen does her first show from home: “Being in quarantine is like being in jail. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.” pic.twitter.com/DH1ywZKAqR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 6, 2020

READ | Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos To The 'incredible Healthcare Workers'



Ellen does her first show from home: “Being in quarantine is like being in jail. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.” pic.twitter.com/DH1ywZKAqR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 6, 2020

"One of the most concentrated coronavirus outbreaks in the world is happening in NYC’s biggest jail complex...The jail’s top doctor called the situation a “public health disaster" ....One inmate said: "A lot of us are going to be going home in body bags." https://t.co/m1adElxfJP https://t.co/DIC6U4AwY8 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 7, 2020

READ | Akshay Or Shahid? Who'll Star In Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Remake?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.