Ellen DeGeneres Rides Her Electric Cycle With COVID Precautions After Her Recovery

The news of Ellen DeGeneres testing positive a while back had come as a shock to her fans, but the star host has managed to keep her spirits up as she was spotted riding a cycle; an expensive electric cycle to be precise. She was reportedly heading out for a small get-together and chose her electric cycle as her mode of transport before getting captured on camera. Even while doing so, she ensured that she was wearing a face mask to make sure that all the precautions of this coronavirus pandemic was taken. Have a look at her taking a ride on her cycle.

Ellen DeGeneres rides her electric cycle to lunch

It makes it less likely for a personality as famous as Ellen DeGeneres to not be spotted wearing a mask at the time of coronavirus pandemic. That is exactly what she did as she cycled on the streets of Santa Barbara while going to meet up her friends for lunch, according to Daily Mail. She had a sporty blue outfit on which would be perfect for cycling, but her expensive electric cycle was one of the main areas of focus. The cycle belongs to the brand of Haibike and it reportedly costs around $3500.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres Spotted By Fans 2 Weeks After Testing Positive; See Here

She was spotted cycling in the town near her home in Montecito in which she lives along with her wife Portia de Rossi. Her navy blue sweatshirt matched with her navy blue track pants, with even her face mask being blue in colour. Ellen DeGeneres had taken a mandatory quarantine that lasted for two weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus, but it seems like the host is now back in action. She had made a statement after her COVID-19 test that she had informed everyone who had remained in close contact with her about her diagnosis so that all the necessary precautions and testing can take place.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For Covid-19, Fans Send "lots Of Love And Healing"

The United States remains the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases to date. Even though the biggest density of cases lies in the heavily populated cities such as New York, Santa Barbara County has also reported thousands of cases along with a death toll that has crossed over 100. While she herself had contacted the virus, Ellen had been vocally active to spread awareness about the required precautions to tackle this ongoing global pandemic.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres To Become Neighbours To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

ALSO READ: When Will Smith Admitted Being 'awkward' Post Watching Wife Jada Pinkett With Other Men

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.