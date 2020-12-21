Ellen DeGeneres Spotted By Fans 2 Weeks After Testing Positive; See Here

Ellen DeGeneres being tested positive for COVID-19 had her fans worried. In a recent set of pictures that have surfaced online, one can see that two weeks after Ellen DeGeneres' COVID-19 diagnosis, she can be seen strolling around in the open after completing her mandatory 14-day-long quarantine.

The images of her walking around in her standard attire and a mask have surfaced online. Judging by the pictures, it would appear as if she has purchased something for herself while she was out. Ellen DeGeneres' photos post quarantine can be found on Twitter as well as Instagram.

Ellen DeGeneres' photos & videos post quarantine:

About Ellen DeGeneres and her COVID-19 diagnosis:

Around two weeks ago, Ellen DeGeneres had made her COVID-19 diagnosis official on Twitter. As a result of which, the team behind The Ellen DeGeneres' show had to halt production. The Ellen DeGeneres' Show was one of those very few productions that hadn't halted as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown regulations that had come into force right after the first quarter of 2020.

DeGeneres released a tweet that said that back then, she was feeling fine and has informed the followers that whosoever had come in contact with her has been notified about the diagnosis. In addition, she said that she is adhering to the guidelines that have been laid down by the CDC that need to be followed post the diagnosis. Towards the end of this update, she expressed the hopes of meeting up with her fans very soon.

This is the second time that the 62-year-old media personality has had to quarantine herself after her battle and subsequent recovery from the disease in the second quarter of this year. A short while ago, DeGeneres had released a video of herself giving an update to her fans regarding her health through a video. See this video below:

