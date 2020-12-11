Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For Covid-19, Fans Send "lots Of Love And Healing"

American comedienne and TV host Ellen DeGeneres shared a tweet on December 10, 2020, informing her fans and followers that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Ellen said that she had been following all proper CDC guidelines, but got infected with the disease nonetheless. Comments have started flooding Twitter after Ellen DeGeneres tested COVID-19 positive. The tweet was posted from the official Twitter handle of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The same update was also posted on the official Ellen DeGeneres Instagram handle. Lots of fans posted comments on the update, wishing Ellen a speedy recovery. Here is the tweet that Ellen DeGeneres shared on her social media.

Ellen DeGeneres tests COVID-19 Positive

From the updates posted on Ellen DeGeneres Instagram and Twitter handles, the comedian shared that she is presently "feeling fine". Despite the pandemic hitting the world, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has not been stopped. In the tweet she shared, Ellen informed the followers of notifications being sent out to people who have recently been in contact with her. She also shared that she is following CDC guidelines even after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease. Towards the end of the update, she expressed the hopes of meeting up with her fans soon after the holidays. The message she shared was a screenshot from her iPhone notes, that was cropped and uploaded to her social media handles.

Fans Wish Ellen a Speedy Recovery

Apart from expressing surprise on Ellen DeGeneres's update, since she was especially careful about the precautions to be taken (so she says), fans wished the comedian the pinkest of health with heartwarming and encouraging comments. "Sending you lots of love and healing", a fan commented. They expressed their concerns about her health by adding tips on the proper intake of vitamins and minerals that would benefit her and accelerate her recovery. "You're one in a million", they expressed while sending her enthusiastic and affectionate wishes of recovery. Here are some of the comments that were posted with genuine care of Ellen's well-being.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres show had not been discontinued even after the coronavirus hit the world. Ellen had just taken a temporary hiatus, following which she resumed the daytime talk show. The shooting for the same, however, had been changed from the Warner Bros' Studio to Ellen's house in Montecito. As mentioned in her tweet, she plans on making a comeback after the holidays, once she recovers.

