When Will Smith Admitted Being 'awkward' Post Watching Wife Jada Pinkett With Other Men

Celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in the headlines for multiple reasons. The duo tied the knot with each other back in 1997. However, things took an ugly turn when Jada during the Red Table Talk, confirmed her entanglement with August Alsina. Before the problem in their paradise, Will Smith had expressed his love for wife Jada in several interviews. During one of his previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Will had this to say about wife Jada’s interaction with men onscreen.

In the interview, host Ellen was seen asking the actor if he was fine to watch his wife with several muscular guys onscreen. To which, Will laughingly said that it was tremendously ‘awkward’ for him. The Men In Black star expressed his feeling playfully saying,

No, you know, it was really interesting, because there were a lot of guys. There were a lot of famous people. So everywhere I go, there’s someone who’s been in their underwear with my wife. It’s just awkward. It’s just awkward, Ellen.

Continuing his notorious behaviour, Will Smith also included DJ Twitch in the conversation. He said, “You know, but she spoke very highly of you. I think that didn’t come out right either”. Sharing another laughter, the actor continued saying, “It’s just awkward. It’s just awkward”. Take a look at the clip here:

Will Smith & Jada’s trouble in paradise

Back in the month of June, musician August Alsina shared a video on his official YouTube channel. In the video, August said, “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism’ ‘Continuing, he added, ''And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be ok with knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody... And some people never get that in this lifetime''.

Post the video spread like wildfire online, the celebrity couple addressed the issue on the Red Table Talk, Jada’s Facebook show. In the video released by Jada, she detailed the narrative of her affair with August Alsina. She stated that she had an ‘entanglement’ with the musician when the duo took a break from each other.

