Ellen DeGeneres Shares Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker's Video On White Privilege

The tragic death of an African-American man George Floyd has drawn the world's attention back to the issue of racism. Several celebrities have taken to social media to express their opinion on the same. Ellen DeGeneres also took to her social media to talk about the issue of racism and George Floyd’s death. Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of artiste Stephen 'tWitch' Boss with his wife Allison Holker. In the video shared by Ellen DeGeneres, the Stephen tWitch Boss family is seen taking part in Check Your Privilege TikTok challenge.

Ellen Degeneres shares Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker video on white privilege

Ellen DeGeneres took to her Twitter and shared the video. In the video, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife are accompanied by their four-year-old son Maddoxx. In the video, the couple started with ten fingers up and the instructions were to put down a finger every time one could relate to a statement. The couple then puts down a finger for each question which is relatable to them. In the video shared by Ellen DeGeneres, the couple was asked the following questions.

Put a finger down if you have been called a racial slur.

Put a finger down if you’ve been followed in a store unnecessarily.

Put a finger down if someone has crossed the street in order to avoid passing you.

Put a finger down if you’ve had someone clench their purse in an elevator with you.

Put a finger down if you’ve had someone step off of an elevator to keep from riding with you.

Put a finger down if you’ve been accused of not being able to afford something expensive.

Put a finger down if you’ve had fear in your heart when being stopped by the police.

Put a finger down if you’ve never been given a pass on a citation you deserved.

Put a finger down if you have been stopped or detained by police for no valid reason.

Put a finger down if you have been bullied solely because of your race.

Put a finger down if you’ve been denied service solely because of the colour of your skin.

Put a finger down if you’ve ever had to teach your children how not to get killed by the police.

Stephen Boss puts down his finger for every statement asked as he can relate to every statement. His wife Allison Holker only puts down her finger for the final statement. The video ends with a statement, “Any finger left? That’s a privilege.” A lot of netizens voiced their opinions on this divide of privilege as Stephen Boss had no finger left to put down whereas his wife had only put down one finger. Here are some of the comments by netizens on Ellen DeGeneres' tweets that said that this divide in privilege is killing us.

See the comments on Elle DeGeneres' tweets

Division. It’s a real thing. Stop — Kip Kabler (@Kip5150) June 3, 2020

So sad. We need to respect each other regardless of color. — Lori Marvin (@marvin_lori) June 3, 2020

So bias and untrue. Way to keep pushing divisions. — Barbara Cazes (@barbara_cazes) June 3, 2020

