'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Crew Angry With Production Over Payment Communication

In this time of lockdown, several talk show hosts have changed the format of their show. They are seen maintaining social distance and hosting celebs from their houses over video conferencing. This has been keeping the fans entertained in this time of crisis. Similarly, The Ellen DeGeneres Show also has changed the way it is broadcasted. After the changes, the crew of the show is now reportedly furious over poor communication regarding pay and engaging with non-union workers during the lockdown. Here is all you should know about it.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show crew angry over production

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is one of the most-loved day time shows. The Ellen Show has a crew of about 30 people who run the show. It was reported by an entertainment portal that after the lockdown, no communication with regard to the pay and working hours was done with the crew for over a month. To make the matters worse, the crew was also furious when they learned that The Ellen Show had hired a non-union tech company to help DeGeneres broadcast daily from her home in California.

Two crew members of The Ellen Show spoke to the entertainment portal and revealed that the top level in production people would occasionally answer phone calls and reveal very little information about their status. The crew member also revealed that they heard from the members of the producing team last where they expressed that the crew should expect a 60% drop in the pay they are receiving even when the show is airing. It was also reported that only 4 cast members are working for Ellen remotely.

A spokesperson from the Warner Bros. Television reportedly cleared the air by saying that the crew is still getting paid. He also added that the hours are reduced. It is said that the show is shot 4 days a week with 10-hour shifts and now the crew will be paid for 8 hours 5 days a week.

