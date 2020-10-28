Ellen DeGeneres Show To Have Live Studio Audience Again, COVID Guidelines To Be In Place

The Ellen Show is all set to bring back live audience to their studio for their episode that is likely to air on October 28. It will be the first time after the pandemic lockdown that the talk show would be working with a live audience to bring back the experience for the show. apparently, the audience will be selected from among 4,000 previously scheduled fans and all health and safety precautions will be followed strictly.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show to have a live audience

A report in Hollywood Reporter suggests that the show will also have 70 virtual audience members along with the 40 in-studio live audience members. According to the media portal, the show is expecting to host celebrities like Melissa McCarthy, Khloé Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Magic Johnson, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell, Usher and Vince Vaughn. The Ellen Show is the second show in Hollywood to bring back live audience for the episodes after Saturday Night Live made a come back on the screens earlier in October.

According to reports in the media portal, the NBC show had to pay audience members who were the audience in the show. This was done to fulfil the COVID 19 guidelines of New York City, as reported by a media portal. The Ellen Show will be marking the holiday season in the USA with its first episode with the live audience this year.

On The Ellen Show, every year, Halloween episodes have always been celebrated with a lot of grandeur. Each year, the host makes an appearance in custom made costumes and entertains the audience. Last year, Ellen had dressed up as the American rapper, Cardi B and she called herself Cardi E.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Earlier this year, Ellen Show had received heavy criticism when former employees of the show had accused the team of sexual harassment and racial discrimination. The production team had issued a public apology and Ellen had released videos in which she had apologised for the behaviour of the senior employees, which she had claimed in the apology that she was unaware of. According to a report in Variety, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman were subsequently removed from the show, as was co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

