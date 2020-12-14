Meghan Markle Praises 'quiet Heroes' In Her First Appearance Since Revealing Miscarriage

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since the news of her miscarriage. The Suits actor took this opportunity to speak about the unsung heroes of the pandemic. Meghan Markle praised the 'quiet heroes' of these COVID-19 times. She praised the key workers and volunteers who helped everyone stay safe at home in her recent CNN clip. Read more about her public appearance.

Meghan Markle praises the quiet heroes of the pandemic

Ever since the Duchess Meghan Markle's miscarriage happened in July 2020, she had been off the radar and taking her time off from the screen and public. Megan Markle made her first appearance since revealing her miscarriage last night on CNN Heroes. Megan recorded a short clip for this show where she praised all the workers who had to step out of the safety of their homes in order to ensure everyone else can stay safe during the pandemic times.

She spoke about how general people also took actions for public welfare. She added that when the kids' lunch programs came to a halt, their neighbours took the matter up themselves and ensured that the children were well fed and received the nutrition they needed. She expressed how everyone came together and closer a community in these tough times and helped the vulnerable people. The Duchess also said that we saw the power of the human spirit and also the power to remind someone else that there is still hope. According to the Daily Mail, the video was shot on the grounds of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California mansion. Meghan Markle was seen wearing a beige coloured silk top and a Cartier bracelet.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

Meghan Markle's miscarriage was shocking news for everyone. She wrote an article last month for the New York Times and addressed this, describing how losing the child was unbearable grief for her husband. She didn't speak much about her individual feeling about it. Meghan also addressed how 2020 has been a year that has been difficult for everyone around the globe and challenging for everyone in their own ways before she gave credits to the quiet heroes.

IMAGE CREDITS: @MEGHANMARKLE_OFFICIAL IG

