Meghan Markle Spotted With 'Suits' Cast In 2012 Richard Marx Christmas Video; Watch

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle left showbiz after she got married to Prince Harry. However, her fans often get to see her videos from Suits and other works. Recently, an eight-year-old Richard Marx's music video surfaced on the internet again. In the video, Meghan Markle's 2012 Christmas video was seen as she sat with her Suit's cast.

Meghan Markle spotted in Richard Marx's music video from 2012

In 2012, singer Richard Marx had created a Christmas single called Christmas Spirit. In the video, various Hollywood celebrities danced and lip-synced to his track in their own separate video clips. Recently, the video resurfaced on the internet again and fans of Meghan Markle spotted her in the video. When the video was released, Meghan was starring in the popular show Suits. Meghan was seen seated on a table along with her so stars Rick Hoffman aka Louis Litt and Sarah Rafferty aka Donna Paulsen from Suits.

In Meghan Markle's 2012 Christmas video, she and her co-stars were dressed in fancy outfits with a Christmas tree in the background. The trio wore Santa hats and lipsynced to Marx's track Christmas Spirit. According to Sun, Richard Marx is friends with Rick Hoffman and had requested him to star in the video. Rick then decided to feature his Suits co-stars Meghan and Sarah in the video along with him. Meghan's fans immediately noticed her in the video and commented in numbers asking if she is Meghan.

Recent update on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

According to Vogue, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have made an extremely high profile deal with Spotify. The couple will be seen hosting and producing podcasts on the streaming giant. However, not much has been revealed about their podcast yet. After stepping down from their roles in the Royal Family, the couple has become independent and apart from the Spotify deal, they have also made deals with several other companies. In September, they made a deal with Netflix wherein they mentioned that they would be producing several series, feature films, documentaries and children shows. In December, they made a huge investment in Clevr Blends, an Oat milk latte startup.

