Shruti Haasan Poses In Lungi, Shares Funny Story Behind It

Bollywood and South actress Shruti Haasan is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her posts regularly. Shruti enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, the actor added another picture on her feed. Her post received numerous like and comments in no time.

In the post, Shruti can be seen standing between the waters in a pink bikini and added a multicoloured lungi to her look. She paired her look with sunglasses and her hair parted to one side. In her caption, she wrote that she was living in colour for a few days. She also mentioned that the lungi she has worn has been stolen from Ryan Stephen. The actress has been looking gorgeous wearing the stolen lungi.

Have a look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram post -

Shruti Haasan and Ryan Stephen collaborated for a film named Devi that was released in 2020. Devi was produced by Ryan Stephen and starred Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia and others in the lead. It is a short film and the story is about a group of women who are dead from different walks of life and are living together in a small room.

About Shruti Hassan

Shruti Haasan predominantly works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil-language films. She is the receiver of several awards and has established herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema. Shruti made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Luck in 2009. She received recognition with leading roles in the Telugu films such as Oh My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu and others. She has done various other films such as Balupu, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Puli, Yevadu and many more.

Apart from acting, Shruti is also a playback singer. She has sung songs such as Kannazhaga Kaalazhaga in the film 3 and Yendi Yendi in Puli. Later, Shruti also formed her music band.

Shruti has currently resumed the shooting of her upcoming film Laabam. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and others. After Laabam, Shruti will soon be seen in Yaara and Krack.

