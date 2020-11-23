The Crown's Emma Corrin is an English actress, best known for portraying the role Diana (The Crown). She is also known for her performance in Pennyworth, Cesare and others. Find out where else have you seen Emma Corrin who plays Diana in The Crown Season 4?

Emma Corrin's films

Cesare

Cesare is a movie about discovering yourself and discovering places. The film stars Dolores Carbonari, Emma Corrin & Os Leanse. The movie is a short, digital video.

Alex’s Dream

Corin was also seen in a short film known as Alex’s Dream. It is a comedy film released in 2018. Along with Emma, the film stars Alex Lawther, Olivia Popica, Simon Manyonda, Chris New, Sam Haygarth, Camille Ucan and Lillie Flynn in the lead roles.

Misbehaviour

Misbehaviour, released in the UK in 2020 is a British comedy-drama film. The film stars Emma Corin as Jillian Jessup. The movie is about a group of women who create a plan to obstruct the Miss World beauty competition in London. 6.2 is the rating for Misbehaviour on IMDb.

Emma Corrin's television series

Pennyworth

Pennyworth is a Batman prequel TV series that focuses on a young version of Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred. It was premiered on Epix. It was produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon. The film stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Corin, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Paloma Faith, Polly Walker, and Jason Flemyng. Emma plays the role of Esme Winikus, a nightclub dancer and aspiring actress who falls in love with the lead, Jack. The movie is about a former British soldier who forms a security company and then goes to work with a billionaire, in London. IMDb rates Pennyworth 8.0 out of 10.

Grantchester

Emma also played a small role in the Television series named Grantchester. Emma plays a role in one of the episodes of the fourth season in this series. She portrayed the role of Esther Carter. Grantchester airs on Voot. The story is about Reverend Sidney Chambers who joins forces with an Inspector and helps him investigate and solve crimes in the village of Grantchester. Grantchester has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

