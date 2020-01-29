The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Slams Insensitive Media Coverage Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Hollywood News

Ellen Pompeo of 'Grey's Anatomy' shared a series of tweets slamming media coverage of Kobe Bryant's death. She called out on media houses covering the incident

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
GREY'S ANATOMY

Ellen Pompeo, the lead actor of popular American television show Grey’s Anatomy which has been successfully running for sixteen seasons since its original season, took to her massive following on Twitter to call out the abrupt coverages of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Ellen Pompeo is known for speaking without any filters. This time, she slashed popular celebrity news and gossip media houses. Ellen Pompeo wrote elaborately on her Twitter, slamming insensitive coverage of Kobe Bryant's death. 

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Aka Dr Meredith Grey's Best Moments In Grey's Anatomy

According to Ellen, the families of Kobe Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser had to learn about the death of their beloved through the reports in the media and social media. The officials had not reached out to the families but the media reports did. She said that it is sad and things were handled poorly after Sunday's sequence of events.

Here is the Twitter thread Ellen Pompeo shared:

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Supports Gabrielle Union, Blasts NBC Amidst 'AGT' Controversy

She further spoke about airlines having paparazzi onboard and called out airline employees who get paid for selling sensitive information. She raised concern over the unnamed flights that have people with cameras and report to the media. According to Ellen Pompeo, airlines and media houses need to understand the fine line between news and sensitive information.

Also Read | Grey's Anatomy And 'Station 19' Crossover Is Packed With Drama And Disasters

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Reacts To The News Of Justin Chambers' Departure From Grey's Anatomy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA