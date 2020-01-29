'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Slams Insensitive Media Coverage Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Ellen Pompeo, the lead actor of popular American television show Grey’s Anatomy which has been successfully running for sixteen seasons since its original season, took to her massive following on Twitter to call out the abrupt coverages of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Ellen Pompeo is known for speaking without any filters. This time, she slashed popular celebrity news and gossip media houses. Ellen Pompeo wrote elaborately on her Twitter, slamming insensitive coverage of Kobe Bryant's death.

So many peoples lives will never be the same after this tragedy... but you got your scoop. Hope you sleep well at night @HarveyLevinTMZ I’m sure you do... — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

According to Ellen, the families of Kobe Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser had to learn about the death of their beloved through the reports in the media and social media. The officials had not reached out to the families but the media reports did. She said that it is sad and things were handled poorly after Sunday's sequence of events.

Here is the Twitter thread Ellen Pompeo shared:

I think the first responders were a little busy... we don’t go after first responders we celebrate them... they are real heros and I work with so many of them and they are discreet and amazing. Steady streams of info come from steady streams of cash maybe? Just a question ? https://t.co/oQVfyjv595 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

This is exactly the question... how did they report it before law enforcement got to the families? It’s not really that hard to figure out https://t.co/p2G4Cd6Skn — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

the airline employees get paid because let me tell you there are very specific airlines who always have paps and very specific ones that don’t https://t.co/zTVpiuJ8dl — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

It is!!! and what I’m saying is that there is a history with this outlet specific specifically having pictures and having stories that only the police have https://t.co/wEQp7Idwtr — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

She further spoke about airlines having paparazzi onboard and called out airline employees who get paid for selling sensitive information. She raised concern over the unnamed flights that have people with cameras and report to the media. According to Ellen Pompeo, airlines and media houses need to understand the fine line between news and sensitive information.

